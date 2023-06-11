Support Local Journalism

DARAGA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities were evacuating more than 2,000 cows and water buffaloes away from a restive volcano to minimize potential losses in case of a major eruption, officials said Sunday.

The farm animals were being herded out of rural communities within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of Mayon volcano's crater in northeastern Albay province to 25 temporary grazing area. They're following more than 12,600 villagers who have moved to emergency shelters since last week, when Mayon began spewing superheated gas and heavy ashfall in a sign of a possible major eruption within days or weeks.


