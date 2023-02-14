Germany Europe Ford Jobs

FILE - A container ship passes the Ford car plant in Cologne, Germany, May 4, 2020. Ford said that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic headwinds and increasing competition on electric cars. The automaker said that 2,300 jobs will go in Germany.

 Martin Meissner - stringer, AP

BERLIN (AP) — Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic challenges and increasing competition on electric cars.

The automaker said 2,300 jobs will be eliminated in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom and 200 elsewhere on the continent. It said its strategy to offer an all-electric fleet in Europe by 2035 has not changed and that production of its first European-built electric car is due to start later this year.


