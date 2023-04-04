Support Local Journalism

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Foreign veterinarians visited a sickly elephant at a southern Pakistani zoo Tuesday amid widespread concern over her well-being and living conditions, One vet said her chances of surviving are unclear.

Noor Jehan was brought to Karachi with three other elephants more than a dozen years ago. Now 17 years old, videos of her with her head against a tree and struggling to stand have caused alarm in Pakistan. Noor Jehan's plight was previously highlighted by campaigners and international veterinarians in 2021 and 2022.


