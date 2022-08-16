Former Australia PM says secret powers were needed in crisis

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Morrison defends his decision to secretly appoint himself to five ministerial roles when he was Australia's prime minister, saying it was a necessary step during the depths of the coronavirus crisis.

SYDNEY (AP) — Scott Morrison said Wednesday that giving himself extra powers when he was Australia’s prime minister was necessary during the coronavirus crisis, as criticism rose the moves were deceptive and undemocratic.

Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking an opinion from the solicitor-general on the legality of some of Morrison’s moves.

