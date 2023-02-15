...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero in
the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
FILE - Fredrik Reinfeldt, former Prime Minister of Sweden, speaks on Sept. 23, 2014 at U.N. headquarters. Reinfeldt has been recommended to become the next president of the country's soccer federation. Reinfeldt was prime minister from 2006-14. He has no previous links to soccer. The next chairman is to be formally elected on March 25. The Swedish soccer association says it has “listened to the entire movement and unanimously decided” on Reinfeldt.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt was recommended on Wednesday to become the next president of the country's soccer federation.
Reinfeldt was prime minister from 2006-14 as leader of the Moderate Party and has no previous links to soccer.
Formally, the next chairman of the Swedish soccer association is to be elected to a two-year term on March 25 at a meeting that includes the district associations and the top clubs.
In a statement, the Swedish soccer association said it had “listened to the entire movement and unanimously decided” on Reinfeldt.
The two other candidates in the race had pulled out — Hélène Barnekow, who has had high-profile roles in the IT industry in Sweden at Microsoft and telecommunications firm Telia, and Lars-Christer Olsson, a former chief executive at UEFA and a member of its executive committee until 2021.
Karl-Erik Nilsson is stepping down as the federation’s president after 10 years. He is one of UEFA’s vice presidents and can stay on in that role into 2025.
