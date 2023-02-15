Sweden Soccer Federation President

FILE - Fredrik Reinfeldt, former Prime Minister of Sweden, speaks on Sept. 23, 2014 at U.N. headquarters. Reinfeldt has been recommended to become the next president of the country's soccer federation. Reinfeldt was prime minister from 2006-14. He has no previous links to soccer. The next chairman is to be formally elected on March 25. The Swedish soccer association says it has “listened to the entire movement and unanimously decided” on Reinfeldt.

 John Minchillo - freelancer, FR170537 AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt was recommended on Wednesday to become the next president of the country's soccer federation.

Reinfeldt was prime minister from 2006-14 as leader of the Moderate Party and has no previous links to soccer.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.