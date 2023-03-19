Taiwan China President Visit

FILE - Then Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou, left, and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands at the Shangri-la Hotel on Nov. 7, 2015, in Singapore. Former Taiwan President Ma will visit China next week, in what a spokesman called an independent bid to ease tensions between the self-ruled island and the mainland. Ma, who's a member of the opposition Nationalist Party (Kuomingtang), will lead a delegation of academics and students as well as his former presidential staffers from March 27 to April 7, his office said Sunday.

 Chiang Ying-ying - stringer, AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China next week, in what a spokesman called a bid to ease tensions between the self-ruled island and the mainland.

Ma presided over a period of warm ties with Beijing, but left office under a cloud after a trade deal with the mainland failed to win approval amid the island's largest protests since the 1990s.


