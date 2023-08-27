Taiwan President

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Gou declared Monday that he will run as an independent candidate for president in Taiwan's 2024 election, ending months of speculation.

 Uncredited - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Terry Gou, who founded Apple supplier Foxconn, said Monday he will run as an independent candidate in Taiwan's presidential election, ending months of speculation.

At a news conference, Gou criticized the governing Democratic Progressive Party, saying its policies have “brought Taiwan into the risk of war” with China, which claims the self-ruled island democracy as part of its territory.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.