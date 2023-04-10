...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED
A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MDT
SUNDAY APRIL 9 THROUGH 6 AM MDT MONDAY APRIL 10...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
CONSIDERABLE and HIGH today.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...7 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday morning
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
FILE - Firefighters work after a building collapsed early Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Marseille, southern France. Authorities say two bodies were found overnight in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille. Rescuers are still searching for at least six people who are unaccounted-for. Marseille mayor Benoit Payan tweeted Monday, April 10, 2023 that “the pain and sorrow are great.”
An excavator clears debris on the scene where a building collapsed, in Marseille, southern France, April 10, 2023.Two bodies were found overnight in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille, as rescuers continued searching for at least six people who are unaccounted-for, authorities said Monday..
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Bishr El Touni - stringer, AP
Bishr El Touni - stringer, AP
Bishr El Touni - stringer, AP
MARSEILLE (AP) — Two bodies were found Monday in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille, bringing the confirmed death toll to four as rescuers continue searching for four more people who are unaccounted-for.
Two other bodies had previously been found overnight. The judicial authority will proceed to identify the victims, firefighters said in a statement.
Minister for Cities and Housing Olivier Klein told reporters that at least four people have died, after he met with rescuers on site.
“The hope to find survivors is still there," Minister for Cities and Housing Olivier Klein told reporters. "It is very meticulous work done by firefighters,” he added, noting the risk for adjacent buildings to collapse. More than 100 firefighters were mobilized for the searches.
Marseille mayor Benoit Payan tweeted Monday that “the pain and sorrow are great." He expressed his thoughts for the families of the victims and "those who are suffering."
"Rescue and search operations are continuing, without respite,” he said.
An investigation has been opened for involuntary injury, at least initially sidestepping possible criminal intentions. A gas explosion was among the avenues of investigation, prosecutor Dominique Laurens said Sunday evening.
The collapse occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, in an old quarter in the center of Marseille, France’s second-largest city, less than a kilometer (a half-mile) from its iconic old port. About 200 people have been evacuated from their homes in the area.
In 2018, two buildings in the center of Marseille collapsed, killing eight people. Those buildings were poorly maintained — not the case with the building that collapsed Sunday, the interior minister said.
