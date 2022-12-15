...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Snow on the roads will result in hazardous travel
during the early morning hours. Snow is likely to taper off in
these areas during the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
France: Car hits, kills boy amid World Cup game celebrations
French authorities say a suspect driving a car in the southern French city of Montpellier “violently hit” and killed a teenage boy as crowds celebrated France’s victory in the World Cup semifinal
PARIS (AP) — A suspect driving a car in the southern French city of Montpellier “violently hit” and killed a teenage boy as crowds celebrated France's victory in the World Cup semifinal, local authorities said Thursday.
The vehicle was found nearby but the driver fled the scene. Police are trying to locate the suspect and have opened an investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident, according to the Montpellier prosecutor’s office.
Video emerged on Twitter showing a car being driven dangerously near crowds in the street following the French national team's Wednesday night win over Morocco.
The 14-year-old, whose name was not made public, was rushed to a hospital and died of his injuries, authorities said.
French lawmaker Nathalie Oziol expressed her “immense sadness (that a) sporting event ends in absolute tragedy.”
Elsewhere in France, crowds in Paris and other cities erupted in shouts of joy as France — which has a large Moroccan community — advanced to the World Cup final. The displays were relatively restrained. Disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement.
In the capital of neighboring Belgium, which also has a sizeable Moroccan community, about 100 people were detained late Wednesday after soccer fans shot fireworks at police and damaged cars in the center of Brussels, police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said.
