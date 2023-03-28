Travelers enter the Gare du Nord train station, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Paris. A new round of strikes and demonstrations is planned against the unpopular pension reforms that, most notably, push the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.
Workers demonstrate with a banner reading "Police mutilates, we don't forgive" Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Nantes, western France. The fresh wave of strikes and protests is the 10th time since January that unions have called on workers to walk out and for demonstrators to flood the streets against Macron's push to move back France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64.
Workers demonstrate Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Nantes, western France. The fresh wave of strikes and protests is the 10th time since January that unions have called on workers to walk out and for demonstrators to flood the streets against Macron's push to move back France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64.
Workers demonstrate with a poster referring the King Charles III's canceled visit, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Nantes, western France. The fresh wave of strikes and protests is the 10th time since January that unions have called on workers to walk out and for demonstrators to flood the streets against Macron's push to move back France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64.
Protesters march with flares during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. France's government is unfurling massively ramped-up security measures for a fresh blast of marches and strikes against unpopular pension reforms.
Protesters march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. France's government is unfurling massively ramped-up security measures for a fresh blast of marches and strikes against unpopular pension reforms.
A protester marches with a smoke cannister during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. France's government is unfurling massively ramped-up security measures for a fresh blast of marches and strikes against unpopular pension reforms.
Protesters march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. France's government is unfurling massively ramped-up security measures for a fresh blast of marches and strikes against unpopular pension reforms.
Students march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. France's government is unfurling massively ramped-up security measures for a fresh blast of marches and strikes against unpopular pension reforms.
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Jeremias Gonzalez - stringer, AP
Jeremias Gonzalez - stringer, AP
Jeremias Gonzalez - stringer, AP
Jeremias Gonzalez - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
PARIS (AP) — Protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms kicked off again Tuesday across France, with police security ramped up amid government warnings that radical demonstrators intended “to destroy, to injure and to kill."
Concerns that violence could mar the demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital.
After months of upheaval, an exit from the firestorm of protest triggered by President Emmanuel Macron 's changes to France's retirement system looked as far away as ever. Despite fresh union pleas hat the government pause its hotly contested push to raise France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64, Macron seemingly remained wedded to it.
“Everybody is getting madder,” said Clément Saild, a train passenger at Paris' Gare de Lyon railway station, where tracks were temporarily invaded and blocked Tuesday by protesting workers.
He said said he supports the strikes despite their impact on transportation and other services.
“I am 26, and I wonder if I will ever retire,” he said.
Another passenger, Helene Cogan, 70, said: “French people are stubborn and things are getting out of hand.”
The wave of protests Tuesday marked the 10th time since January that unions have called on workers to walk out and for demonstrators to flood the nation’s streets against Macron’s retirement changes, which are a key priority of his second term as president.
His government argues that France's pension system will dive into deficit without reform, because of the lower birth rates and longer life expectancy in many richer nations. Macron's opponents say additional funding for pensions could come from other sources, without having to make workers retire later.
Demonstrations got underway peacefully Tuesday morning, with large crowds in multiple cities. But police braced for violence later in the day. The interior minister said more than 1,000 “radical" troublemakers, some from overseas, could latch on to marches in Paris and elsewhere.
“They come to destroy, to injure and to kill police officers and gendarmes. Their goals have nothing to do with the pension reform. Their goals are to destabilize our republican institutions and bring blood and fire down on France," the minister said Monday in detailing the policing.
Some protesters, human rights campaigners and Macron's political opponents allege that police officers have used excessive force against demonstrators. A police oversight body is investigating multiple claims of wrongdoing by officers.
The striking railway workers outside Gare de Lyon marched behind a banner that alleged: "The police mutilates. We don't forgive!”
Macron's opponents are urging him to cool tempers by backing down. Union leader Laurent Berger appealed Tuesday for a pause in implementing the retirement reform and for mediation.
“If we want to avoid tensions — and I want to avoid them —- what the trade unions are proposing is a gesture to calm things down,” he said. "It must be seized.”
But government spokesman Olivier Veran said mediation wasn't needed for unions and the government to talk to each other.
