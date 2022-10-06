Support Local Journalism

PARIS (AP) — The French ski federation, mayors from mountain resorts and ski instructors lashed out Thursday at the decision to award the 2029 Asian Winter Games to Saudi Arabia, saying the decision goes against “what is desirable for the planet."

In a joint statement also signed by the union of ski area operators, they said they have been “left flabbergasted" by the plan to host the competition “in a place naturally poor in precipitation and water, where there are no ski resorts or slopes to date."

