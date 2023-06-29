Youths clash with police in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The death of 17-year-old Nael by police during a traffic check Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to "maintain order."
In this grab taken from video provided by @Ohana_FNG, two police officers question a driver, one pointing a gun towards the window of a yellow car, in Nanterre, France, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. France’s government has announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver. The victim's lawyers say he was shot and killed Tuesday by police during a traffic check. Prosecutors say the police officer was detained on suspicion of manslaughter.
Cars burn during clashes in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has described the killing of a 17-year-old delivery driver by police at a traffic check "inexcusable," and called for a thorough investigation. The death in the Paris suburb of Nanterre prompted scattered violence overnight.
People on a bridge watch youths as they burn garbages in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The death of 17-year-old Nael by police during a traffic check Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to "maintain order."
A charred vehicle is pictured Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France's government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed Tuesday June 27, 2023 during a police check.
Flowers are attached to a pole where a young man was killed by a police officers, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France's government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed Tuesday June 27, 2023 during a police check.
The mother of killed 17-year-old Nahel shouts "Justice for Nahel" prior to a march Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. The killing of Nahel during a traffic check Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France. A French police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old driver will be investigated for voluntary homicide, following two days of fires and violent protests officials said.
A woman holds a poster reading "How many Nahel have not been filmed? " during a march for 17-year-old Nahel, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. The killing of Nahel during a traffic check Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France. A French police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old driver will be investigated for voluntary homicide, following two days of fires and violent protests officials said.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Uncredited - ugc, @Ohana_FNG
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Uncredited - ugc, @Ohana_FNG
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
Michel Euler - staff, AP
NANTERRE, France (AP) — France’s government vowed to restore order Thursday after two nights of urban violence triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old, announcing it would deploy tens of thousands more officers and crack down on neighborhoods where buildings and vehicles were torched.
Ministers fanned out to areas scarred by the sudden flare-up of rioting, appealing for calm but also warning that the violence that injured scores of police and damaged nearly 100 public buildings wouldn’t be allowed to continue. After a morning crisis meeting, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said policing will be more than quadrupled — from 9,000 officers to 40,000. In the Paris region alone, the number of officers deployed will more than double to 5,000.
