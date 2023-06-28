In this image made from video provided, a vehicle is on fire in the middle of a road as fireworks explode in Nanterre, France, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. A 17-year-old delivery driver was shot and killed by a police officer Tuesday in a Paris suburb, according to his family’s lawyers. The death unleashed tensions between angry residents setting barricades on fire and police firing tear gas.
A charred vehicle is pictured Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France's government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed Tuesday June 27, 2023 during a police check.
Flowers are attached to a pole where a young man was killed by a police officers, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France's government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed Tuesday June 27, 2023 during a police check.
In this grab taken from video provided by @Ohana_FNG, two police officers question a driver, one pointing a gun towards the window of a yellow car, in Nanterre, France, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. France’s government has announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver. The victim's lawyers say he was shot and killed Tuesday by police during a traffic check. Prosecutors say the police officer was detained on suspicion of manslaughter.
Burnt debris are pictured Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France's government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed Tuesday June 27, 2023 during a police check.
NANTERRE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron called the shooting death of a 17-year-old delivery driver by police “inexcusable” and pleaded for calm while justice takes its course. The government heightened the police presence in Paris and other big cities Wednesday after the killing triggered a night of scattered violence.
The death of 17-year-old Nael during a traffic check Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences. French soccer star Kylian Mbappe tweeted: “I hurt for my France.” Nael's surname has not been released by authorities or by his family.
