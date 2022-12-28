Support Local Journalism

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — France's defense minister on Wednesday pledged further military support for Ukraine, insisting his government's backing is unflagging while efforts are also being made with Moscow to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia's invasion.

Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu said support will include French army equipment and a 200 million euro (US$212 million) fund that would allow Ukraine to purchase weapons.


