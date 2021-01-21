French doctor who made Down discovery closer to sainthood

FILE - In this Aug.22, 1997 file photo, Pope John Paul II meditates by the grave of his former friend geneticist Jerome Lejeune, during a private visit to the Chalo-Saint-Mars cemetery near Paris. Pope Francis on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, approved the “heroic virtues” of Dr. Jerome Lejeune, who discovered the genetic basis of Down syndrome, lived from 1926-1994 and was particularly esteemed by St. John Paul II for his anti-abortion stance.