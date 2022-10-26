France Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron greets journalists as he arrives to welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, unseen, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to meet in Paris with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz amid divergences between the two neighbors and key European Union allies over EU strategy, defense and economic policies.

 Christophe Ena - staff, AP

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Wednesday to implement a pension reform that would eventually push up the retirement age by three years to 65, making younger generations work longer.

In an interview on France 2 television, Macron said the changes would start being applied next year.

