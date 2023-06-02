...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling through the upcoming weekend.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 4.9 feet (1330 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate near or just
below action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 CFS) through the upcoming
weekend. Minor inundation of low lying areas adjacent to the
river channel will continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 2, 2023.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, top, and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, left, refused to shake hands at the end of their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Sabalenka won in two sets, 6-3, 6-2.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus eyes the ball as she plays a shot against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 2, 2023.
French Open lets Belarus' Sabalenka skip standard news conference after questions about Ukraine war
Top tennis player Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has been allowed to avoid a traditional postmatch news conference at the French Open after saying she did not feel safe when a reporter asked about the war in Ukraine during previous question-and-answer sessions
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 2, 2023.
Thibault Camus - staff, AP
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, top, and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, left, refused to shake hands at the end of their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Sabalenka won in two sets, 6-3, 6-2.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus eyes the ball as she plays a shot against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 2, 2023.
Thibault Camus - staff, AP
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 2, 2023.
PARIS (AP) — Two years after Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open when she was fined, then threatened with disqualification, for skipping news conferences, another top tennis player — No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion — was allowed to avoid the traditional postmatch session open to all accredited journalists and instead speak Friday with what was described as a “pool” of selected questioners.
Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, didn't appear at a news conference Friday after reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kamilla Rakhimova. After each of her previous two wins this week, Sabalenka was asked about her stance on the war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, when Russia invaded that country with help from Belarus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.