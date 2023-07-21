...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM MDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Utah Valley, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Western
Millard and Juab Counties, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties and
Southwest Utah.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Poor overnight recoveries are expected
with lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s through Monday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
FILE - Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kisses his partner as they pose with the trophy following the team's French League One soccer match loss to Clermont, in Paris, Saturday, June 3, 2023. French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home. The Paris prosecutor's office said Friday July 21, 2023 the player was targeted overnight Thursday to Friday.
FILE - PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma waves during warm up before the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Saturday, March 4, 2023. French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home. The Paris prosecutor's office said Friday July 21, 2023 the player was targeted overnight Thursday to Friday.
Franck Fife - pool, ASSOCIATED PRESS
PARIS (AP) — French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home.
The Paris prosecutor's office said the player was targeted overnight Thursday to Friday. The prosecutor's office and the French capital's police force refused to release details about the attack that French media said took place in the early hours of the morning in his Paris home.
A police investigation has been opened on possible armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated violence charges, the prosecutor's office said.
Le Parisien newspaper, quoting an unnamed police source, reported that four people broke into his apartment in Paris' upmarket 8th district at about 3 a.m. It said Donnarumma and his partner were tied up and that he was slightly injured. Both were treated in hospital for shock, it said.
The attackers made off with valuables estimated to be worth about half a million euros (dollars), including watches, jewelry and other luxury accessories, the newspaper said.
French champion PSG leaves Saturday for a pre-season tour of Japan.
The 24-year-old Donnarumma joined PSG from AC Milan after helping Italy win the European Championship in 2021, where he was named the tournament's best player.
He has won the French league title in his two seasons with PSG and was voted the league's best goalkeeper last season.
Several PSG players have been robbed in previous years.
Among them were Brazil defender Marquinhos and Argentina's World Cup-winning winger Angel Di Maria, who both had their homes robbed in 2021.
