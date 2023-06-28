Youths clash with police in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The death of 17-year-old Nael by police during a traffic check Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to "maintain order."
In this grab taken from video provided by @Ohana_FNG, two police officers question a driver, one pointing a gun towards the window of a yellow car, in Nanterre, France, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. France’s government has announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver. The victim's lawyers say he was shot and killed Tuesday by police during a traffic check. Prosecutors say the police officer was detained on suspicion of manslaughter.
Cars burn during clashes in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has described the killing of a 17-year-old delivery driver by police at a traffic check "inexcusable," and called for a thorough investigation. The death in the Paris suburb of Nanterre prompted scattered violence overnight.
A charred vehicle is pictured Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France's government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed Tuesday June 27, 2023 during a police check.
Flowers are attached to a pole where a young man was killed by a police officers, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France's government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed Tuesday June 27, 2023 during a police check.
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs and unrest spread to some other French cities and towns Wednesday night and Thursday morning, despite increased security efforts and the president’s calls for calm.
The killing of 17-year-old Nael Tuesday during a traffic check in Nanterre, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France.
