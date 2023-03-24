...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches on
the valley floors and up to 8 inches possible on the benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The Friday
morning commute will be impacted, primarily north of Salt Lake
City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
A protester kicks a tear gas canister in front of the Opera at the end of a rally in Paris, Thursday, march 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote.
A protester holds a placard that reads, "destitution of the cursed poet " during a rally in Paris, Thursday, march 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote.
Uncollected garbage which was set on fire is pictured in a street of in Paris, Thursday, march 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote.
Protesters march during a rally in Paris, Thursday, march 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote.
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look on as French President Emmanuel Macron, right, makes a speech following laying a wreath at a ceremony at Carlton Gardens in London, Thursday June 18, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron’s office on Friday, March 24, 2023, said a state visit by Britain’s King Charles III has been postponed amid mass strikes and protests in France. The king had been scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday on his first state visit as monarch, before heading to Germany on Wednesday.
Firemen controlling the remains of a garbage fire from last night protests against the retirement bill in Paris, Friday, March 24, 2023. French President Macron's office says state visit by Britain's King Charles III is postponed amid mass strikes and protests.
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles welcomes French president Emmanuel Macron, left, to Clarence House in London, Thursday June 18, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron’s office on Friday, March 24, 2023, said a state visit by Britain’s King Charles III has been postponed amid mass strikes and protests in France. The king had been scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday on his first state visit as monarch, before heading to Germany on Wednesday.
Municipality workers and two women cleaning a street from burned garbage of last night protests against the retirement bill in Paris, Friday, March 24, 2023. French President Macron's office says state visit by Britain's King Charles III is postponed amid mass strikes and protests.
Firemen controlling the remains of a garbage fire from last night protests against the retirement bill in Paris, Friday, March 24, 2023. French President Macron's office says state visit by Britain's King Charles III is postponed amid mass strikes and protests.
A fireman pushes a waste container among the remains of a garbage fire from last night protests against the retirement bill in Paris, Friday, March 24, 2023. French President Macron's office says state visit by Britain's King Charles III is postponed amid mass strikes and protests.
Demonstrators had demanded that Charles cancel his trip, which was scheduled to start Sunday. The protests and labor strikes against Macron's decision to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 already had promised to impact his visit, with workers refusing to roll out the red carpet for the king's arrival.
Although no major protests were planned for Friday, train traffic was slowed, rows of trucks blocked access to Marseille’s port for several hours and debris still littered the streets of Paris following the previous day’s mass demonstrations.
Over 450 protesters were arrested in Paris and beyond as some 300 demonstrations on Thursday drew more than a million people nationwide. Polls show that most French people oppose having to work two more years before retiring, which Macron says is necessary to keep the pension system afloat.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 441 police officers and gendarmes were injured as violence marred some marches. He added that 1,000 trash bins were set on fire in the French capital; overflowing garbage cans have become a symbol of the protests during a weeks-long strike by sanitation workers.
Charles and Queen Consort Camilla planned to visit both France and Germany during the king's first trip abroad as Britain's monarch. He still plans to go to Germany, but British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said another date would be found for the French leg.
“The king and queen consort’s state visit to France has been postponed," the prime minister's Downing Street office said. “This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the president of France asked the British government to postpone the visit.”
Charles had been scheduled to visit the city of Bordeaux on the second day of his trip to France. The heavy wooden door of the elegant Bordeaux City Hall was destroyed by fire Thursday night by people taking part in an unauthorized demonstration.
Mayor Pierre Hurmic said he had “difficulty understanding the interest of such acts of vandalism.”
Before the king's visit was postponed, Hurmic said he hoped it wouldn't get canceled.
“I hope that we do not give this gift to the thugs,” he said.
Fires in Paris, that were intentionally lit in narrow or inaccessible alleys on Thursday night, alarmed both city officials and residents. Firefighters and residents worked together to tame the flames that rose to the second story of an apartment building in the chic Palais Royal area.
Oil refineries have been another protest target. On Friday, emboldened protesters headed to the Fos-sur-mer oil depot near Marseille to stop trucks from entering and leaving. However, fuel supplies to Paris from the large Gonfreville-L’Orcher refinery in Normandy resumed Friday after police intervened, French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.
Fearing disruptions in coming days as actions continue, France’s Civil Aviation Authority has requested the cancellation of one-third of flights at Paris’ second airport, Orly, on Sunday, and 20% canceled on Monday.
Unions have called for new protests and strikes on Tuesday.
