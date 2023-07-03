Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest.
Police officers patrol on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest.
A man walks past a burned van on the aftermath of protests in Colombes, outside Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The fatal shooting of Nahel, whose last name has not been made public, stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects who struggle with poverty, unemployment and racial discrimination.
A graffiti reads "Justice for Nahel" on a wall Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. A monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II in Nanterre was still defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute to Nahel. Vandals painted anti-police slogans including "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre," "Don't forget or forgive," and "Police, rapists, assassins"
A graffiti reading "Police, rapists, assassins" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager.
A graffiti reads "Without video, Nahel would be a statistic for the Interior Ministry" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistanceSunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. The monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was still defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute to Nahel. Vandals painted anti-police slogans including "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre," "Don't forget or forgive," and "Police, rapists, assassins"
People walk past a shop covered with protection wood planks on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The fatal shooting of Nahel, whose last name has not been made public, stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects who struggle with poverty, unemployment and racial discrimination.
Firefighters use a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
Protesters block a street with garbage cans in Colombes, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager.
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, left, and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attend a government emergency meeting at the emergency crisis center of the Interior Ministry in Paris, Sunday, July 2, 2023 after a 17-year-old whose killing by police has triggered days of rioting and looting across the nation.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, chairs a government emergency meeting at the emergency crisis center of the Interior Ministry in Paris, Sunday, July 2, 2023 after a 17-year-old whose killing by police has triggered days of rioting and looting across the nation.
French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a government emergency meeting at the emergency crisis center of the Interior Ministry in Paris, Sunday, July 2, 2023 after a 17-year-old whose killing by police has triggered days of rioting and looting across the nation.
French rioting appears to slow on 6th night after teen's killing by police in Paris suburb
Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow on its sixth night, but fires and vandalism continued to target public buildings, cars and municipal trash cans overnight into Monday
Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Police officers patrol on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
A man walks past a burned van on the aftermath of protests in Colombes, outside Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The fatal shooting of Nahel, whose last name has not been made public, stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects who struggle with poverty, unemployment and racial discrimination.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
A graffiti reads "Justice for Nahel" on a wall Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. A monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II in Nanterre was still defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute to Nahel. Vandals painted anti-police slogans including "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre," "Don't forget or forgive," and "Police, rapists, assassins"
Cara Anna - staff, AP
A graffiti reading "Police, rapists, assassins" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager.
Cara Anna - staff, AP
A graffiti reads "Without video, Nahel would be a statistic for the Interior Ministry" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistanceSunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. The monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was still defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute to Nahel. Vandals painted anti-police slogans including "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre," "Don't forget or forgive," and "Police, rapists, assassins"
Cara Anna - staff, AP
People walk past a shop covered with protection wood planks on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The fatal shooting of Nahel, whose last name has not been made public, stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects who struggle with poverty, unemployment and racial discrimination.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Firefighters use a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
Protesters block a street with garbage cans in Colombes, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager.
Cara Anna - staff, AP
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager.
Cara Anna - staff, AP
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, left, and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attend a government emergency meeting at the emergency crisis center of the Interior Ministry in Paris, Sunday, July 2, 2023 after a 17-year-old whose killing by police has triggered days of rioting and looting across the nation.
Mohammed Badra - pool, EPA POOL
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, chairs a government emergency meeting at the emergency crisis center of the Interior Ministry in Paris, Sunday, July 2, 2023 after a 17-year-old whose killing by police has triggered days of rioting and looting across the nation.
Mohammed Badra - pool, EPA POOL
French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a government emergency meeting at the emergency crisis center of the Interior Ministry in Paris, Sunday, July 2, 2023 after a 17-year-old whose killing by police has triggered days of rioting and looting across the nation.
PARIS (AP) — Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow on its sixth night, but fires and vandalism continued to target public buildings, cars and municipal trash cans overnight into Monday.
The riots appeared driven by a teenage backlash. The interior minister said the average age of those arrested was 17 and that children as young as 12 or 13 had been detained for attacking law enforcement and setting fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.