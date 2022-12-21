...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7
PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the Wednesday
evening commute. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
AP
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj to leave Nepal prison
A confessed French serial killer convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Nepal was ordered Wednesday to be released because of poor health, good behavior and having already served most of his sentence
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Nepal, was ordered Wednesday to be released because of poor health, good behavior and having already served most of his sentence.
The Supreme Court ruling also said he had to leave the country within the next 15 days but did not specify to where.
He was serving two life sentences in Nepal for the murders of an American and Canadian backpackers. Life sentences in Nepal are 20 years.
The court document said he had already served more than 75% of his sentence making his eligible for release and was suffering from heart disease.
It was not clear when he would actually walk out of the prison as a free man but likely within the next few days.
The Frenchman has in the past admitted killing several Western tourists and he is believed to have killed at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the 1970s. However, his 2004 conviction in Nepal was the first time he was found guilty in court.
Sobhraj was held for two decades in New Delhi’s maximum-security Tihar prison on suspicion of theft but was deported without charge to France in 1997. He resurfaced in September 2003 in Katmandu.
His nickname, The Serpent, stems from his reputation for being a talented disguise and escape artist.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
