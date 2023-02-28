France Soccer Le Graet

FILE - French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet attends a training session at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 19, 2022. rench soccer federation president Noel Le Graet resigned Tuesday Feb.28, 2023 after a government audit found he no longer had the legitimacy to lead because of his behavior toward women and his management style. Le Graet, 81, is under judicial investigation for alleged sexual and moral harassment. He had already stepped away from his duties until the audit's findings were reviewed by the federation's executive committee.

 Christophe Ena - staff, AP

PARIS (AP) — French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët resigned Tuesday after a government audit found he no longer had the legitimacy to lead because of his behavior toward women and his management style.

The 81-year-old Le Graët is under judicial investigation for alleged sexual and moral harassment. He had already stepped away from his duties until the audit’s findings were reviewed by the federation’s executive committee.


