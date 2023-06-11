Flowers are laid down at a children's playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden.
Flowers are laid down at a children's playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden.
Flowers are laid down at a children's playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden.
Henri, listens to French President Emmanuel Macron delivering a speech as he meets rescue forces in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. The 24-year-old man in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. Henri had a heavy backpack on his back and was holding another in his hand when the attacker slashed at him Thursday June 8, 2023. Henri was shown grappling with the assailant and charging after him during the knife attack that critically wounded four children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old, and also injured two adults.
Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps. A a man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The children between 22 months and 3 years old suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults also were wounded, authorities said.
Police officers walk near a playground in Annecy, French Alps, Thursday, June 8, 2023. An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, in a town in the Alps on Thursday before he was arrested, authorities said.
Flowers are laid down at a children's playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden.
Flowers are laid down at a children's playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden.
Flowers are laid down at a children's playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden.
Henri, listens to French President Emmanuel Macron delivering a speech as he meets rescue forces in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. The 24-year-old man in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. Henri had a heavy backpack on his back and was holding another in his hand when the attacker slashed at him Thursday June 8, 2023. Henri was shown grappling with the assailant and charging after him during the knife attack that critically wounded four children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old, and also injured two adults.
Denis Balibouse - pool, Reuters Pool
Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps. A a man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The children between 22 months and 3 years old suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults also were wounded, authorities said.
Laurent Cipriani - stringer, AP
Police officers walk near a playground in Annecy, French Alps, Thursday, June 8, 2023. An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, in a town in the Alps on Thursday before he was arrested, authorities said.
PARIS (AP) — Children, parents and grandparents joined a few thousand well-wishers Sunday in a park in the French Alps town of Annecy to show solidarity and support for the victims of a playground stabbing attack that left four young children and two adults hospitalized with serious wounds,
The children represent ‘’the poetry of life,'' Annecy Mayor Francois Astorg told the crowd, calling on Annecy residents to “come together to build, instead of to hate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.