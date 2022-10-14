Migration Frontex Greece

FILE - Migrants arrive with a dinghy accompanied by a Frontex vessel at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey, on Feb. 28, 2020. A much-anticipated report made public Thursday Oct. 13, 2022 by the European Union's anti-fraud watchdog into the alleged involvement of the EU border agency Frontex in the illegal pushbacks of migrants from Greece to Turkey has concluded that agency employees were involved in covering up such incidents in violation of peoples' "fundamental rights."

 Michael Varaklas - stringer, AP

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s border agency on Friday sought to put a damning report highlighting its involvement in covering up alleged migrant pushbacks from Greece behind it, saying that any wrongdoings are “practices of the past.”

Frontex spoke out a day after the publication of the EU anti-fraud report which also found that the agency committed other irregularities.

