ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Gale-force winds fanned the flames of wildfires across Greece, including more than four dozen new blazes that broke out Monday amid hot, dry and windy weather that has sucked moisture from vegetation. Two people died and two firefighters were injured, authorities said.

In Spain's Canary Islands off the coast of West Africa, a nearly week-old fire blamed on arson continued out of control in what has been a busy fire season for southern European countries. European Union officials have blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in Europe, noting that 2022 was the second-worst year for wildfire damage on record after 2017.


