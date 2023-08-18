Germany Church Pornography

FILE - People line up in front of the Cologne Cathedral for free food at a nearby food bank in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The archbishop of Cologne, one of Germany's most important Catholic dioceses, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 expressed disappointment that employees used work computers to try to access pornographic websites.

BERLIN (AP) — The archbishop of Cologne, one of Germany's most important Catholic dioceses, expressed disappointment Friday that employees used work computers to try to access pornographic websites.

The statement from Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki came after the city's Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper reported that a list from the archdiocese showed more than 1,000 attempts to access such sites from its computers. It said that dozens of employees, including senior clerics, had made such attempts.


