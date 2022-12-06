Germany Child Abuse

The defendant in the Wermelskirchen abuse complex holds a folder in front of his face in the courtroom in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Dec.6, 2022. The man allegedly offered himself as a babysitter on the Internet and thus got in touch with the families of the victims. In total, he is charged with 124 acts, including possession of child pornography and aiding and abetting abuse.

 Oliver Berg - foreign subscriber, DPA

BERLIN (AP) — A 45-year-old German man who had offered babysitting services online went on trial Tuesday in the western city of Cologne accused of almost 100 counts of child sexual abuse.

Prosecutors told the Cologne regional court that the man documented the abuse of babies, children and teenagers, and shared videos and images of “unimaginable brutality” with dozens of people, German news agency dpa reported.


