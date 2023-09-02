...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake
Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley,
Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch
Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western
Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, burn scars and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Monsoon moisture will spread northward this holiday weekend,
aided by low pressure and a cold front tracking through Utah.
This will bring the potential for multiple rounds of heavy
rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
FILE - Hamburg's then First Mayor Olaf Scholz jogs across the grounds of the International Garden Show in the morning, in Hamburg, Germany, Aug. 30, 2013. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell while jogging and sustained bruises to his face, prompting him to cancel some appointments this weekend, the government said Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Bodo Marks - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell while jogging and sustained bruises to his face, prompting him to cancel some appointments this weekend, the government said Saturday.
In an emailed response to a query about the incident, the government said that the 65-year-old German leader had “a small sports accident” and canceled appointments Sunday in the central Hesse region, where a state election is being held on Oct. 8. But it said his appointments next week won't be affected.
The Hesse-based Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper first reported on Saturday's incident. It cited a prominent lawmaker with Scholz's center-left Social Democrats, Michael Roth, who had invited the chancellor to his home town of Heringen and planned a discussion event with him there on Sunday.
Scholz has led Germany since December 2021. He previously served as the country's finance and labor minister, and as mayor of Hamburg.
In a profile on his party's website, Scholz says that he hated sports when he was at school but acquired a taste for it from his wife, Britta Ernst. “Today I jog as often as I can,” he says.
Scholz says he tries to find time for jogging, rowing or walking two or three times a week and also enjoys cycling.
