This handout photo provided by the German government press office, Bundespresseamt, shows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a black eye-pad at the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend. The chancellor wrote Monday in the caption of the photo that he was “excited to see the memes.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a St. Michael reception of the German Bishops' Conference, the episcopal conference of the Roman Catholic dioceses in Germany, in Berlin, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Scholz on Monday tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend.
German Chancellor and member of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), Olaf Scholz, attends his party's federal parliamentary group meeting at the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Germany, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend. The chancellor wrote Monday in the caption of the photo that he was “excited to see the memes.”
Kay Nietfeld - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kay Nietfeld - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kay Nietfeld - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kay Nietfeld - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steffen Kugler - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Markus Schreiber - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Markus Schreiber - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Markus Schreiber - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Markus Schreiber - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kay Nietfeld - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kay Nietfeld - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kay Nietfeld - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kay Nietfeld - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend.
“Am excited to see the memes," the chancellor wrote in the caption.
To deflect any possible worries about his health, on the photo, which appears to have been taken at the chancellery, Scholz smiled slightly and also wrote: “Thanks for the well wishes, it looks worse than it is!”
Scholz fell while jogging on Saturday and sustained bruises to his face, prompting him to cancel some appointments this weekend, the government said.
His spokesperson told reporters in Berlin later on Monday that the chancellor was doing well considering the circumstances.
“He was in quite a good mood this morning, but still looks a bit battered,” Steffen Hebestreit said adding that the photo was published “so that everyone can get used to how he will look in the next week or two.”
