BERLIN (AP) — Churches have joined in Germany’s efforts to save on heating costs this winter, forcing their congregations into ever more layers of clothing. But at the same time, they are providing warm spaces for the homeless and for people who are struggling to pay their bills.

German lawmakers last week approved a plan to provide up to 200 billion euros ($212 billion) in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high gas, electricity and heating prices. But prices are still higher than they used to be, and worries about increased costs are widespread. Germany also is trying to reduce energy use to head off a potential energy crunch after Russia stopped gas supplies.


