...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin.
Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in Uinta County
Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 6
to 10 inches in the Park City area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle
Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
Climate activists sit in so-called tripods and on a tree trunk at the village of Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The village of Luetzerath has to be demolished to expand the Garzweiler lignite coal mine near the dutch border.
Climate activists sit in so-called tripos on at village Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The village of Luetzerath has to be demolished to expand the Garzweiler lignite coal mine near the dutch border.
Police officers detain an activist on the edge of the open-cast lignite mine on the outskirts of Luetzerath, Germany, Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. Since Monday, the police and RWE have been preparing to evict the village of Luetzerath, which is occupied by activists.
People set off pyrotechnics from a house, while demonstrators hold banners reading ''Defend free spaces!'' and ''Solidarity with Luetzerath'' as they protest against the eviction of Luetzerath, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The village of Luetzerath has to be demolished to expand the Garzweiler lignite coal mine near the dutch border.
Demonstrators stand in front of police as they protest against the eviction of Luetzerath, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The village of Luetzerath has to be demolished to expand the Garzweiler lignite coal mine near the dutch border.
Activists stand on the edge of the open-cast lignite mine on the outskirts of Luetzerath, Germany, Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. Since Monday, the police and RWE have been preparing to evict the village of Luetzerath, which is occupied by activists.
German court rejects activist bid to stay in doomed village
A court in Germany has rejected a last-ditch attempt by climate activists to stay in an abandoned village which is due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine that’s become a battleground between the government and environmentalists
