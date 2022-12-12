...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, 2 to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible for the
Monday morning commute, particularly north of Salt Lake City.
Snow will shift to a more showery mode later this morning,
with periodic winter driving conditions possible into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
1 of 3
German lawmakers and officials enter a secure room at the basement of the German Parliament, for a briefing by intelligence officials on the alleged coup plot by far-right extremists that authorities uncovered last week, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Prosecutors say some of those detained last week had plans to enter the German parliament, or Bundestag, with weapons.
The Reichstag building with the German Parliament Bundestag is illuminated in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. German lawmakers met Monday in a secure room at the basement within Parliament for a briefing by intelligence officials on the alleged coup plot by far-right extremists that authorities uncovered last week. Prosecutors say some of those detained last week had plans to enter the German parliament, or Bundestag, with weapons.
People walk through a tunnel between the Reichstag building and a parliament office building in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. German lawmakers met Monday in a secure room at the basement within Parliament for a briefing by intelligence officials on the alleged coup plot by far-right extremists that authorities uncovered last week. Prosecutors say some of those detained last week had plans to enter the German parliament, or Bundestag, with weapons.
German lawmakers and officials enter a secure room at the basement of the German Parliament, for a briefing by intelligence officials on the alleged coup plot by far-right extremists that authorities uncovered last week, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Prosecutors say some of those detained last week had plans to enter the German parliament, or Bundestag, with weapons.
Markus Schreiber - staff, AP
The Reichstag building with the German Parliament Bundestag is illuminated in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. German lawmakers met Monday in a secure room at the basement within Parliament for a briefing by intelligence officials on the alleged coup plot by far-right extremists that authorities uncovered last week. Prosecutors say some of those detained last week had plans to enter the German parliament, or Bundestag, with weapons.
Markus Schreiber - staff, AP
People walk through a tunnel between the Reichstag building and a parliament office building in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. German lawmakers met Monday in a secure room at the basement within Parliament for a briefing by intelligence officials on the alleged coup plot by far-right extremists that authorities uncovered last week. Prosecutors say some of those detained last week had plans to enter the German parliament, or Bundestag, with weapons.
Prosecutors said the 24 Germans and one Russian detained last Wednesday are suspected of being members of, or of supporting, a “terrorist organization" that planned to topple the government.
The suspects planned to set up 280 armed units across Germany that would have been tasked with “arresting and executing” people after a coup, German news agency dpa reported, citing a briefing given to lawmakers.
“There were obviously plans that, based on the scale of their intentions against our liberal democracy, are shocking,” said Konstantin von Notz, a Green party lawmaker.
“Now the evidence that has been collected needs to be carefully reviewed,” he said following a meeting with federal prosecutors. “But what is known today, what has already been presented today in the legal affairs committee by the attorney general, these are significant events that are extremely disturbing.”
Prosecutors briefed lawmakers about seizing a large number of “non-disclosure agreements” by people the alleged plotters had tried to recruit, according to the dpa agency
Left party lawmaker Clara Buenger told dpa that investigators also reported finding more than 400,000 euros ($422,000) in cash, gold and silver coins, satellite telephones and even evidence of a safe full of gold bars.
Speaking to reporters after a closed-door meeting of Parliament's intelligence oversight committee, von Notz said “many questions were answered, many remain open.”
He and other lawmakers drew parallels to the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors say some of those detained last week had plans to enter the German parliament, or Bundestag, with weapons.
“We have seen time and again in recent years that parliament buildings are a welcome target for far-right extremists, conspiracy theories and their friends,” said Konstantin Kuhle, a member of the Free Democratic Party.
“The Bundestag is the most visited parliament in the world,” he said. “We as deputies can't do our job if we have to isolate ourselves.”
Kuhle warned that far-right extremists were increasingly forging networks that reach deep into what he described as “the middle of society," including soldiers and police officers.
One of those detained was Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a judge and former lawmaker for the far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.