BERLIN (AP) — “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany’s entry at the Academy Awards, shows the horrors of World War I from the unique perspective of the nation that triggered and lost two world wars.

The Netflix film enters the March 12 ceremony with nine nominations, including best picture and international film (a category it is expected to win). It tells the heart wrenching story of a 17-year-old German solider deployed to the trenches of France, where he and his comrades experience first-hand how their initial patriotic euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives.


