People stay on the Marien-Bridge at Castle Neuschwanstein, a 19th century creation by Bavaria's fairy tale king Ludwig II and world renowned tourist attraction, is pictured in Hohenschwangau near Fuessen, southern Germany, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Authorities say a tourist has died after a man attacked her and a companion near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany. The incident near the popular tourist attraction close to the Austrian border happened Wednesday afternoon.
Frank Rumpenhorst - foreign subscriber, DPA
Frank Rumpenhorst - foreign subscriber, DPA
Eric Abneri - ugc, Eric Abneri
Frank Rumpenhorst - foreign subscriber, DPA
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Frank Rumpenhorst - foreign subscriber, DPA
BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany are appealing for further pictures and videos taken by witnesses of an attack near Neuschwanstein castle in which an American man allegedly pushed two women down a steep slope, killing one of them. A suspect was arrested following the attack.
German news agency dpa quoted police Friday saying that they have so far only received about a dozen submissions on a specially created website, but assume much more footage was taken by tourists present at the site at the time on Wednesday.
