...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until late this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet, minor flooding will impact the Birch Glen
summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
At 5.5 feet, moderate flooding will impact the Birch Glen summer
home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet (1562 CFS).
- The river stage is rapidly increasing.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to continue to increase in
stage overnight, potentially reaching moderate flood stage,
then falling to below flood stage late this morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1479 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
A police search team walk on the shore of the Arade dam near Silves, Portugal, Wednesday May 24, 2023. Portuguese police aided by German and British officers have resumed their search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in the country's southern Algarve region 16 years ago. Some 30 officers could be seen in the area by the Arade dam, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old was last seen alive in 2007.
German prosecutor says clues to McCann child disappearance possible at Portuguese dam site
Police searching for clues regarding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing in 2007 in Portugal, are concentrating operations in several areas around a dam including one where media reports say a lead suspect in the case often stayed
ARADE DAM, Portugal (AP) — Police searching for clues regarding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing in 2007 in Portugal, were concentrating operations Wednesday in several areas around a dam, including one where media reports say a lead suspect in the case often stayed.
The latest search for clues regarding the disappearance started Tuesday following a request by German authorities. Some 30 Portuguese, German and British police are taking part in the operation at the Arade dam, which is located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the resort of Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old girl was last seen 16 years ago.
