Rambo, a German Shepherd, who was injured in Ukraine's embattled Kharkiv region and was later adopted by the Budapest Police's dog squad is photographed, in Budapest Hungary. June 6, 2023. Rambo is now training with the Budapest Police in neighboring Hungary, and setting an example that dogs and people, can do great things despite their disabilities. Three-year-old Rambo accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region when a rocket attack sent shrapnel into his head, blowing away pieces of skull, damaging his jaw and severely mangling his right ear.
Police Lt. Col. Gyula Desko poses for a photo with Rambo, a German Shepherd, who was injured in Ukraine's embattled Kharkiv region and was later adopted by the Budapest Police's dog squad, in Budapest Hungary. June 6, 2023. Rambo is now training with the Budapest Police in neighboring Hungary, and setting an example that dogs and people, can do great things despite their disabilities. Three-year-old Rambo accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region when a rocket attack sent shrapnel into his head, blowing away pieces of skull, damaging his jaw and severely mangling his right ear.
Rambo, a German Shepherd, who was injured in Ukraine's embattled Kharkiv region and was later adopted by the Budapest Police's dog squad identifies a drug sample, in Budapest Hungary. June 6, 2023. Rambo is now training with the Budapest Police in neighboring Hungary, and setting an example that dogs and people, can do great things despite their disabilities. Three-year-old Rambo accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region when a rocket attack sent shrapnel into his head, blowing away pieces of skull, damaging his jaw and severely mangling his right ear.
Rambo, a German Shepherd, who was injured in Ukraine's embattled Kharkiv region and was later adopted by the Budapest Police's dog squad is photographed, in Budapest Hungary. June 6, 2023. Rambo is now training with the Budapest Police in neighboring Hungary, and setting an example that dogs and people, can do great things despite their disabilities. Three-year-old Rambo accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region when a rocket attack sent shrapnel into his head, blowing away pieces of skull, damaging his jaw and severely mangling his right ear.
Bela Szandelszky - staff, AP
Police Lt. Col. Gyula Desko poses for a photo with Rambo, a German Shepherd, who was injured in Ukraine's embattled Kharkiv region and was later adopted by the Budapest Police's dog squad, in Budapest Hungary. June 6, 2023. Rambo is now training with the Budapest Police in neighboring Hungary, and setting an example that dogs and people, can do great things despite their disabilities. Three-year-old Rambo accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region when a rocket attack sent shrapnel into his head, blowing away pieces of skull, damaging his jaw and severely mangling his right ear.
Bela Szandelszky - staff, AP
Rambo, a German Shepherd, who was injured in Ukraine's embattled Kharkiv region and was later adopted by the Budapest Police's dog squad identifies a drug sample, in Budapest Hungary. June 6, 2023. Rambo is now training with the Budapest Police in neighboring Hungary, and setting an example that dogs and people, can do great things despite their disabilities. Three-year-old Rambo accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region when a rocket attack sent shrapnel into his head, blowing away pieces of skull, damaging his jaw and severely mangling his right ear.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After a rocket attack in eastern Ukraine, half of Rambo's face was mangled and bloody. Shrapnel had ravaged the right side of his head, and it was uncertain if he would survive.
The 3-year-old German shepherd, who had accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines of the war, underwent emergency surgery that saved his life. Now, Rambo is training with the Budapest police department in neighboring Hungary and serving as a reminder that dogs — and people — with disabilities can do great things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.