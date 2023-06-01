...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 4.9 feet (1330 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate near or above
action stage with a maximum forecast value of 5.05 feet (1415
cfs) Friday morning, then gradually decrease to just below
action stage by Friday afternoon.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
Pitches of a soccer club is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match with a team from Berlin took place on Sunday.
Players observe a minute's silence in honor of the 15-year-old who died during a youth soccer tournament, before the first leg of the German Bundesliga relegation soccer match between Stuttgart and Hamburger at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation will hold a weekend of mourning for the 15-year-old player who died after a post-match brawl at an international youth tournament last weekend.
“This incredibly sad and shocking act at a soccer tournament for juniors leaves us speechless,” federation president Bernd Neuendorf said Thursday. “It is the ultimate challenge to all of us to take a firm stand against violence — in soccer and in society as a whole.”
