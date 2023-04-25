Germany Detained Attack Plot

Local view of the city of Kempten in the Allgaeu region, Germany, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. German authorities have detained a Syrian man on suspicion of planning to carry out an explosives attack motivated by Islamic extremism. Police say the man was encouraged and supported in his action by his 24-year-old brother, who lives in the southern town of Kempten.

 Karl-Josef Hildenbrand - foreign subscriber, DPA

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a Syrian man on suspicion of planning to carry out an explosives attack motivated by Islamic extremism, officials said Tuesday.

Federal police said officers arrested the 28-year-old man early Tuesday in the northern city of Hamburg based on a court-issued warrant for suspected terrorism financing offenses.


