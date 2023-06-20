German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, welcomes Chinese Premier Li Qiang for a meeting at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023. Li has started a visit to Germany and France that is his first trip abroad since taking office, a visit that comes as the European nations seek to balance concerns over economic dependence on China with a desire to engage Beijing on issues such as combating climate change.
Supporters wait to welcome Chinese Premier Li Qiang for a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023. Li has started a visit to Germany and France that is his first trip abroad since taking office, a visit that comes as the European nations seek to balance concerns over economic dependence on China with a desire to engage Beijing on issues such as combating climate change.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, welcomes Chinese Premier Li Qiang for a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, welcomes Chinese Premier Li Qiang, left, for a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on a balcony during a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives for a meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pionts as he waits for the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang for a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, waits for the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang for a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on a balcony during a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023.
BERLIN (AP) — Trade, climate change and the war in Ukraine are on the agenda Tuesday as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is on his first foreign trip since taking office.
The meeting in Berlin is the seventh time Germany and China have held high-level government consultations and comes a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, indicating an effort by Beijing to reach out to the West and improve frosty relations.
