Germany, US note 'courage' of jailed Russia critic Navalny

FILE -- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures as he stands behind a glass panel of a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. On the second anniversary of the poison attack on Alexei Navalny, Germany and the United States have recalled the fate of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is imprisoned in Russia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised the Russian opposition politician’s courage in a video message Saturday.

 Alexander Zemlianichenko

BERLIN (AP) — On the second anniversary of the poisoning attack on Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Germany and the United States hailed the determination of the Kremlin critic who is still imprisoned in Russia on charges those nations consider politically motivated.

“He barely survived the assassination attempt. He was able to recover in Germany,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video message released Saturday, praising the Russian dissident's bravery for going back to his homeland.

