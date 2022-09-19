GLIMPSES: Barricades gatekeep the UN General Assembly

Barricades block pedestrian and automobile traffic near United Nations headquarters in New York, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

 Seth Wenig

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — How high are the barriers to entry at the U.N. General Assembly? Less than 4 feet (1.2 meters), technically.

While the barricades encircling the perimeter of the United Nations headquarters in New York are scarcely hip-level, the sea of gray grilles makes it clear that — with scores of world leaders and other high-profile figures slated to descend — security is intended to be more than just theater.

