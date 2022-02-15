GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A skier trains during a cross-country skiing training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher.
Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday.
———
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: