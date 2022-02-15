GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

A skier trains during a cross-country skiing training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

 John Locher

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher.

Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday.

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you