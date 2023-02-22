Support Local Journalism

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares declined Wednesday after stocks tumbled on Wall Street as worries persist about higher interest rates and their tightening squeeze on the global economy.

France's CAC 40 slipped nearly 0.8% in early trading to 7,252.50. Germany's DAX fell 0.7% to 15,290.37. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 0.9% to 7,902.44. The futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 edged 0.1% higher.


