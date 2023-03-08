Support Local Journalism

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Wednesday as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates faster if pressure stays high on inflation.

France's CAC 40 shed 0.2% to 7,325.65 in early trading. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.3% to 7,898.54. Germany's DAX inched down less than 0.1% to 15,555.97. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.1% at 32,901.00. S&P 500 futures rose nearly 0.1% to 3,993.25.


