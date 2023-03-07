Afghanistan International Women's Day

An Afghan woman cleans customers's shoes in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 5, 2023. After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, women have been deprived of many of their basic rights.

 Ebrahim Noroozi - staff, AP

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — On the eve of International Women’s Day, leading women’s rights campaigners at the United Nations and the African Union and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate criticized male-dominated governments Tuesday for excluding women from peace negotiations.

They complained that governments are ignoring a U.N. resolution adopted in 2000 demanding equal participation for women in talks to end conflicts.


