In this photo provided by the Greek Coast Guard, some of the nine men who survived a shipwreck and were found on an uninhabited islet are covered with a thermal blankets as they sit aboard a Greek Coast guard vessel, in the Aegean Sea, Greece, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. A major search and rescue operation was underway Tuesday for dozens of people missing after the boat they were on capsized and sank in stormy weather overnight off the coast of an island near the Greek capital. The coast guard said nine survivors, all men, had been found on an uninhabited islet south of the island of Evia and had been picked up by a coast guard vessel.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A major search and rescue operation was underway Tuesday for dozens of people reported missing after the boat they were on capsized and sank in stormy weather overnight off the coast of an island near the Greek capital.

The incident was the latest in a series of recent shipwrecks involving migrant boats in Greek seas that have left dozens of people dead or missing.


