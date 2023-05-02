Greece Austria Parthenon Sculptures

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, file photo, tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens, Greece. Museums in Austria and Greece are discussing the potential return to Athens of two ancient Greek sculptures, announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, which could have a knock-on effect on the world's thorniest cultural heritage dispute — the fate of the British Museum's Parthenon Sculptures.

 Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Museums in Austria and Greece are discussing the potential return to Athens of two ancient Greek sculptures, a move which could have a knock-on effect for the world's thorniest cultural heritage dispute: the fate of the British Museum's Parthenon Sculptures.

The talks announced by Austria's foreign minister on Tuesday concern two small pieces of the 2,500-year-old marble works from the Acropolis. The sculptures are now held in Vienna's Kunsthistorisches Museum.


