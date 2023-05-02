...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For Emigration Creek on the east bench of Salt Lake City...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on an as needed basis, or by
Wednesday at Noon MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet, or 730 CFS.
- The river is nearing its minimum for the day and will
subsequently increase again.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet, or 1156 CFS.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, file photo, tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens, Greece. Museums in Austria and Greece are discussing the potential return to Athens of two ancient Greek sculptures, announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, which could have a knock-on effect on the world's thorniest cultural heritage dispute — the fate of the British Museum's Parthenon Sculptures.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Museums in Austria and Greece are discussing the potential return to Athens of two ancient Greek sculptures, a move which could have a knock-on effect for the world's thorniest cultural heritage dispute: the fate of the British Museum's Parthenon Sculptures.
The talks announced by Austria's foreign minister on Tuesday concern two small pieces of the 2,500-year-old marble works from the Acropolis. The sculptures are now held in Vienna's Kunsthistorisches Museum.
If a deal for their return is struck, it would be Greece's third in a few months with the handful of European museums that own little bits of the Parthenon Sculptures.
That could increase pressure on the British Museum to return its own, much larger collection, among the global debate on cultural restitution.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg discussed the issue with his visiting Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, in Vienna, the foreign ministry said.
Schallenberg said that “technical talks are currently under way” between the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Acropolis Museum in Athens “about the possibility of a loan,” according to Austrian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Antonia Praun.
Sounding optimistic, Dendias voiced “deep satisfaction” at the development, but didn't provide any details on the terms being discussed. The two museums didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
“This will add to a series of highly symbolic gestures that may create a positive momentum” for the return of the sculptures from the British Museum, Dendias said after meeting with Schallenberg.
“So, (Vienna's) will be the third one,” Dendias said. “And this, for us, is of huge importance.”
In February, the chair of the British Museum said the U.K. and Greece were working on a deal that would see his institution’s Parthenon Marbles displayed in both London and Athens. Nothing has been announced since.
The two relief sculptures in Vienna measure 26 by 29 centimeters (10 by 11 inches) and 36 by 35 centimeters. The one depicts two bearded men, and the other two young riders and the head of a horse. They were part of the 160-meter-long (520-foot) frieze that ran around the outer walls of the Parthenon, dedicated to Athena, goddess of wisdom.
Carved between 447-432 BC, the frieze and other sculptures remained largely intact until the temple — used by the Turkish garrison as a gunpowder store — was blown up during a siege in 1687. About half the surviving works were removed by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, while Athens was still under Ottoman Turkish rule. Since 1816 they have been a key part of the British Museum's collections.
Greece claims they were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation. British officials have rebuffed repeated demands for their return to Athens.
Most of the other works are in the Acropolis Museum, with scattered fragments in Paris, Copenhagen, Munich and Wuerzburg in Germany, and Vienna.
Grieshaber reported from Berlin.
