ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his conservative party led Greece's election by a wide margin Sunday, according to partial official results. But a new electoral law means he will struggle to form a government without seeking coalition partners, and a second election is likely.

Partial results from 40% of polling stations counted showed Mitsotakis' New Democracy party with 41% of the vote, with his main rival, Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing Syriza party, trailing with 20%. If borne out by full results, Sunday’s showing would be a major disappointment for Syriza, and a better-than-expected performance for New Democracy.


