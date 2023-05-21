.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Greek elections: Conservative party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads with wide margin
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his conservative party are leading Greece’s election by a wide margin, according to partial official results, but a new electoral law means he will be unable to form a government without seeking coalition partners, and a second election is likely
By ELENA BECATOROS and DEREK GATOPOULOS - Associated Press
A man leaves the voting booth as he's votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
A man casts his votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
Two men cast their votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
A man casts his votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
A man leave the voting booth as he's votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
A woman walks at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
A woman, over, casts her vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
Two voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
A woman leaves the voting booth as she's casts her vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
Yiannis Tasopoulos, 6 years old, puts his mother vote, Irene Tasopoulou, in the ballot box at a polling stationin Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
A woman leaves the voting booth as she's casts her vote in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Yorgos Karahalis - stringer, AP
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Yorgos Karahalis - stringer, AP
A man with his dog casts his vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Michael Varaklas - stringer, AP
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
Voters walk at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Yorgos Karahalis - stringer, AP
A man with his dog casts his vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Michael Varaklas - stringer, AP
Voters look an election vote list at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
A man leaves the voting booth as he's votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Yorgos Karahalis - stringer, AP
People cast their vote at polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks are voting in the first parliamentary election since their country’s economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP
People wait to vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks are voting in the first parliamentary election since their country’s economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP
Leader of the main opposition Syriza party, Alexis Tsipras casts his vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Michael Varaklas - stringer, AP
Leader of the main opposition Syriza party, Alexis Tsipras greeting his supporters at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Michael Varaklas - stringer, AP
Pictures of ancient Greek mythological figures hang on a rope as a voter casts her vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP
A man with his dog casts his vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Michael Varaklas - stringer, AP
Greece's Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Yorgos Karahalis - stringer, AP
Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
A man casts his vote as his dog waiting, at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Polls have opened in Greece's parliamentary election, the first since the country's economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Michael Varaklas - stringer, AP
Supporters of New Democracy gesture as they watch the exit polls at the main polling kiosk of their party at Syntagma square, in central Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks voted on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Yorgos Karahalis - stringer, AP
Supporters of Syriza watch the exit polls at the main polling kiosk of their party at Klafthmonos square, in central Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks voted on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
Michael Varaklas - stringer, AP
Supporters of New Democracy gesture as they watch the exit polls at the main polling kiosk of their party at Syntagma square, in central Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Greeks voted on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country's economy for the first time in over a decade.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his conservative party led Greece's election by a wide margin Sunday, according to partial official results. But a new electoral law means he will struggle to form a government without seeking coalition partners, and a second election is likely.
Partial results from 40% of polling stations counted showed Mitsotakis' New Democracy party with 41% of the vote, with his main rival, Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing Syriza party, trailing with 20%. If borne out by full results, Sunday’s showing would be a major disappointment for Syriza, and a better-than-expected performance for New Democracy.
Even with partial results, New Democracy was celebrating its strong showing.
“(The exit polls) show a clear victory for New Democracy and a clear renewal of the mandate to continue the major changes sought by Greek society,” said government spokesman Akis Skertsos.
Sunday’s election is Greece’s first since its economy ceased being under strict supervision by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during the country’s nearly decade-long financial crisis. Tsipras, 48, served as prime minister during some of the most tumultuous years of the crisis, and has struggled to regain the wide support he enjoyed when he swept to power in 2015 on a promise of reversing bailout-imposed austerity measures.
Mitsotakis, a 55-year-old Harvard-educated former banking executive, won 2019 elections on a promise of business-oriented reforms and has vowed to continue tax cuts, boost investments and bolster middle class employment.
But the new electoral law of proportional representation makes it difficult for any party to win an outright majority in the 300-member parliament to form a government on its own, meaning Mitsotakis will likely have to seek a coalition partner.
However, New Democracy indicated it would prefer to seek a clear win in a second election and be able to govern on its own.
“We have said that we want to govern outright because that would ensure stability and the way forward. So we have the right to ask the Greek people for that in the next election,” Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Skai television shortly after polls closed Sunday evening.
If a second election is held, likely in late June or early July, the law will change again, shifting to a system that rewards the leading party with bonus seats and making it easier for it to win a parliamentary majority.
Mitsotakis had been steadily ahead in opinion polls in the runup to the election. But his popularity took a hit following a Feb. 28 rail disaster that killed 57 people after an intercity passenger train was accidentally put on the same rail line as an oncoming freight train. It was later revealed that train stations were poorly staffed and safety infrastructure broken and outdated.
The government was also battered by a surveillance scandal in which journalists and prominent Greek politicians discovered spyware on their phones. The revelations deepened mistrust among the country’s political parties at a time when consensus may be badly needed.
Greece’s once-dominant Pasok party is likely to be at the center of any coalition talks. Overtaken by Syriza during Greece’s 2009-2018 financial crisis, exit polls showed the socialist party garnering around 35 seats in parliament. Its leader, Nikos Androulakis, 44, was at the center of the wiretapping scandal in which his phone was targeted for surveillance.
But Androulakis’ poor relationship with Mitsotakis, whom he accuses of covering up the wiretapping scandal, mean a deal with the conservatives would be difficult. His relationship with Tsipras is also poor, accusing him of trying to poach Pasok voters.
In power since 2019, Mitsotakis has delivered unexpectedly high growth, a steep drop in unemployment and a country on the brink of returning to investment grade on the global bond market for the first time since it lost market access in 2010, at the start of its financial crisis.
Debts to the International Monetary Fund were paid off early. European governments and the IMF pumped 280 billion euros ($300 billion) into the Greek economy in emergency loans between 2010 and 2018 to prevent the eurozone member from bankruptcy. In return, they demanded punishing cost-cutting measures and reforms that saw the country’s economy shrink by a quarter.
Theodora Tongas, Demetris Nellas and Nicholas Paphitis contributed to this report.
