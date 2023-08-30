Support Local Journalism

Environmental group Greenpeace released an animated video Wednesday showing a massive amount of oil flooding the field for the upcoming opening game of the Rugby World Cup in a campaign against fossil fuel sponsorship of big sporting events.

The video takes aim at energy giant TotalEnergies, a sponsor of the event in France.


